Make-A-Wish creates tented play-yard for Griswold boy who can’t be exposed to sun

(WTNH)– For little Brody Osga, every day is a miracle.

“Two years ago, we didn’t know if he was going to walk, we didn’t know if he was going to talk,” says mom Julia Rubin.

The four-year-old has an incredibly rare and dangerous condition that causes frequent surgeries.

A chiari malformation puts pressure on his brain, causing serious problems throughout his entire body.

In 2017, the community rallied to raise funds to build Brody an ADA compliant bedroom. Rubin says it’s changed their lives.

“We built the nurse’s station – it was completely designed just for Brody,” she explains.

And, last month, another innovation was added to the Griswold home to help Brody live like any other boy.

“It was a very simple and sweet wish. He just wanted to go outside and play,” says Debbie Artinian of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, who spearheaded the effort to create a tented play-yard for the little boy who is dangerously sensitive to light.

“He can’t go into the sun because of all the medications he’s on,” explains Rubin.

Artinian spent many days researching before she connected with a UK company that could make this dream come true.

“They created this giant inflatable tent that doesn’t allow UV light in and it comes right up to the door,” says Artinian.

Home video shows the touching moment when Brody saw his tented play-yard for the first time. The boy is smiling and shouting with joy.

“That was the best moment,” says Artinian.

“He’s been able to go out and play, his friends have come over to play with him just like they’re outside where he can’t be outside,” says Rubin.

Moments of normalcy, ease and comfort when life is unpredictable.

“He’ll have days where he stays in bed for a week and can’t get out but then there are days like this where he’s running around and you have to take that and be blessed with it,” says Rubin who is grateful for the kindness that keeps her going…along with Brody’s smile…the smile of a little guy who loves super heroes and possesses his very own brand of super strength. “You don’t think about the future because it’s too much to think about but you can be happy with what you have now.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation makes dreams come true for a child with a life-threatening medical condition. The Connecticut chapter grants an astounding 200 wishes – like Brody’s – each year.

Click here for more information.



