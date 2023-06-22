ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — In 2019, 5-year-old Anthony Muoio showed us his moves. Fast forward four years, and he’s doing it again. But, this time, at Black Wolf Martial Arts in Orange, practicing jiu jitsu, training for an upcoming fundraising tournament called Tap Cancer Out.

“Every time I do a move, it raises more money for more research,” the Milford boy said. “My aunt has cancer, and she’s fighting it, and it’s really bad.”

Muoio knows what it means to struggle.

“Anthony had a brain tumor when he was five months old,” his mom, Sarah, said.

Muoio survived a nine-hour surgery to remove the tumor but suffered a stroke and developed epilepsy. He’s thriving now and committed to giving back.

“When he was diagnosed, we had no idea that kids could even get a brain tumor, nevermind survive it, so that’s a big part of it,” Sarah said. “He wants people to have hope and to keep fighting.”

The boy pledged to be the top child fundraiser, and so far, he is gathering funds alongside his friend, Andrew.

The boys recently hosted a ziti dinner with community support, raising $5,000 just that night with a current total of more than $10,000.

“I’m so proud,” his mother said.

Muoio hopes to get more donations at the tournament, showing off those moves and a generous and empathetic spirit.

“I hope I raise a lot of money for a lot of research,” Muoio said. “What I hope is that they clear everyone with cancer.”

The Tap Cancer Out fundraiser is at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven this Saturday.

Click here to check out Anthony’s fundraising page.