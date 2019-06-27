Moms supplement income through grocery shopping apps like Instacart

(WTNH)–One mini pig, two chickens, three kids and four dogs. Hilary Gordon’s a mom who has a lot to take care of and now she’s found herself a job that lets her be a mom and make some extra money too.

Hilary works for the delivery app Instacart – a service where she shops for other people’s groceries and then delivers them to their door….

“I was looking for a way to make some extra income but with three kids, I don’t have a TON of free time, but I could do something if it was economically feasible and worth it,” she says.

Instacart – and other food delivery companies like Doordash, Postmates and Shipt pay tens of thousands of workers to deliver packages, food or groceries across the U.S. Instacart says more than 50 percent of their shoppers are women.

Food delivery service Postmates says 48 percent of their workers are female and 38 percent are moms – and Doordash says women make up more than half of their shoppers in rural and suburban areas. Why?

“There are so many moms out there looking for a side hustle to kind of help beef up their family income and this is an easy way to do it. The best thing about it is that you can make your own schedule so if your kid gets sick or you have to go to a ballet recital or a little league game you can put work to the side …and then when your ready to work again, you can pick it right back up.” Ericka Souter, Editor of MOM.ME

When she’s working, Hilary can accept or deny jobs that come up on her app – she might deny a job that’s low paying or one that is too far a drive. Not to mention, making sure that her schedule allows her time to take care of her family.

“I think overall, the flexibility and the enjoyment of it makes it worth my while,” she says, guessing that, in the last year and a half, she’s made about $31,000 not taking into account gas, mileage or wear and tear on her car.

Plus? “I do love shopping, and I think it’s kinda fun to shop with other people’s money!” she says with a laugh.