MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium unveiled a brand-new, cool exhibit — just as the days are about to get hot.

A new, immersive and interactive exhibit opened at the aquarium during Memorial Day Weekend, and it’s already attracting crowds.

You walk into this exhibit and you’re struck by a mood, like walking along a beach or going underwater. The effect is heightened by a Megalodon that greets visitors — just one of the incredible animatronic creatures in the exhibit.

The 10,000 square-foot space is called Dino Seas, and it’s a new attraction. Director of Exhibits Bryan Schultz said that previously, there was a Jurassic Giant, and since kids loved the dinosaurs, so they wanted to talk more about pre-historic sea reptiles.

When it’s hot outside, Schultz invites visitors to explore all things “cool” in the exhibit.

The exhibit includes two interactive theaters and an indoor play space — a great addition to the aquarium’s usual highlights, like the incredible Beluga whales.

“I love it, it’s awesome we’ve had so much fun since we’ve been here it’s a nice new experience to add to the aquarium,” a mom named Melanie commented.

Dino Seas — which shares a space that’s all about frogs and other critters — is billed as fun for all ages.

“It really adds another layer of enjoyment and things to do while you’re here at the aquarium,” Shultz said.

The Dino Seas exhibit will be delighting visitors at the aquarium for several years to come.

Find tickets to visit the aquarium here.