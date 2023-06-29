DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — With precision and concentration, these kids are working on drills.

“I want them to be able to march properly on the right foot, making sure they understand the basics for when we do our parades,” said Jayme Homen, a Gunnery Sergeant with the Natchaug River Young Marines, a national youth organization for those ages 8 to 18.

“Our three core values are leadership, teamwork and discipline,” said unit commander Russell Grant, noting that the group is all about strengthening America’s youth with work geared towards drug prevention and supporting area veterans.

“We had over 3800 hours of community service last year,” Grant said.

That commitment to serve recently earned this group a top honor, named National Unit of the Year, out of more than 200 groups across the United States.

Rose Barnes has been part of the program for nine years.

“It really helped my ability to make friends and build teams because we’re a lot about teamwork,” she said.

Some kids, like 14-year-old Mason Steele, already a Gunnery Sergeant, sign-up because they want to travel to leadership academies and special events.

“I’ve been down to West Virginia and all the way up to New Hampshire,” he said. “It’s given me a sense of confidence, knowing I’m able to do these sorts of things.”

“It’s helped me to be neater, cleaner and actually have more respect towards people like veterans and my parents,” said Homen.

Some want to join the military. Others don’t. Every choice is supported.

“I trust each and every one of these people with my life. We’re close here, it’s just what we do,” Barnes said.

It’s a structure that helps these kids as they move towards a bright future.

“Six months, a year down the line, they’re all calling commands, they’re helping lead their fellow young marines and helping them grow. It’s an awesome sight to see,” Grant said.

The group meets Tuesday evenings at Ellis Technical High School. There are also units in Waterbury and Norwich.

Click here for more information about the Young Marines.