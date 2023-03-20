NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — “He hated the beach, it was really a struggle,” said Aimee Celozzi, who kept working with her son, Chase, who is on the autism spectrum.

Year by year, vacations have improved, in a big way.

“Now he goes and he loves the sand, he’s in the water, building sand castles and you would never know when he was 3 that it was the nightmare vacation,” Celozzi said.

It’s this experience and honesty that’s helpful in her job as a Mickey Guru, helping other families plan Disney vacations.

This mom-of-three and former special education teacher often gives tips pertaining to traveling with children who have special needs.

“Disney allowed our whole family to really unplug from life and just focus on being together,” she said.

That’s important for parents, and the typical siblings, to take a break from busy home life, full of appointments.

She suggested prepping the child with a social story – like this one from Jet Blue – showing real-life people, in real-life situations.

“It kind of leads a child with autism through what’s going to happen so they can have an expectation and see what’s going to go on,” Celozzi said.

On vacation, don’t be too structured.

“Take deep breath and take it as it is and let your child be the leader,” she said.

Bring a “go bag” with comfort items..

And don’t be afraid of “incentives” – like extra video games – to help with travel and wait time.

Most of all practice — practice may not make perfect, but it will make a big difference.

Celozzi knows this, thanks to Chase and the huge strides that he’s made.

“We just got back from Costa Rica and if you’d told me when he was 4 that we would take him hiking in the Rainforest I would have said, ‘There’s no way,'” she said. “Be positive, just take that breath and enjoy your kids.”

TSA Cares allows parents to register ahead of time for special help at the airport.

And, head to guest services at the amusement parks to utilize their programs.