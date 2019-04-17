New exhibit at Mystic Aquarium allows visitors to virtually meet polar bear, walrus & whale

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) - Looking for ways to occupy the kids during April vacation? Mystic Aquarium has a new, high-tech exhibit they're sure to enjoy.

Imagine having the chance to meet a walrus, a polar bear and a humpback whale. Well, it's happening at Mystic Aquarium, thanks to a brand-new Wild Arctic exhibit.

"It’s a really great virtual reality augmented experience," explains trainer Chrissy Barth. "Guests can go in and experience what it’s like to be in the Arctic and see different Arctic creatures."

A state-of-the-art projection system and computer animation make these encounters possible.

"You can get up-close and personal with the animals - they look really big especially next to the children," says Barth. "You can hear all the noises of the Arctic."

It's an effort to share the Aquarium's global work and the modern-day dangers in the Arctic.

"Right now the Arctic is ever-changing, especially with global warming," says Barth. "Animals are facing a lot more threats than they have previously."

The exhibit also connects to the Aquarium's outdoor Arctic space, starring the famous belugas which now include a new whale named Natasha.

"She’s doing really great in our habitat," says Barth. "We introduced out harbor seals and they’re getting along just great."

"I’m very interested and curious about nature and the colder parts of our world," says 7 year old, Landon Staggers, who - like other visitors - is loving the new technology. "I saw whales, walruses, polar bears."

"It’s a great photo op," says Barth.

So, go to far-flung places - learn and play! It's fun for kids big and small.

"This exhibit is great for me - to have the guests be able to experience this when maybe they can’t get all the way up to Alaska, at least they can come in and get that virtual reality experience," says Barth.

Spring Fever is happening at Mystic Aquarium through Sunday. It's a celebration of vacation week with special activities and a whole lot of fun.

Click here for more information.