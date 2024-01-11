NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With grace, poise and a whole lot of cuteness, these tiny dancers are learning the art of ballet.

“I like when we do the tiptoe runs,” said 6-year-old Chloe.

“Dancing is something that gets inside of you, gets in your soul. You listen to the music, you begin to move, it makes you want to move,” said Lisa Sanborn, Artistic Director of the New Haven Ballet, offering a new initiative in the form of a special program in January.

For just $48.00, kids – ages 3 to 6 – can try out as many classes as they want, without the pressure to commit to a whole semester.

“This gives dancers, young dancers, the opportunity to come in, see different studio locations, maybe try different teachers, maybe try classes for a few weeks,” said Sanborn noting that this is also about rebuilding. The New Haven Ballet lost a lot of students during the pandemic.

She believes classes help kids excel at school.

“You also work a different part of the brain and the body because you’re learning. You’re listening to music, you’re working your whole body, you’re learning combinations,” she said.

“I think this is a great environment for him. Mr. Tim really helped him to ease into the class,” said Vivian Gu of North Haven. Her son, Alex, is sometimes shy but class is building his confidence.

Chloe said she’s also having fun making friends.

“My favorite part of ballet is the bowing part,” she said.

The First Steps class is offered at two locations in New Haven, as well as in Branford and Bethany. Students express themselves while moving to the music and feeling joy in their hearts.

“Dancing is something that gets inside of you, gets in your soul,” said Sanborn. “Hopefully, I believe, it will inspire and hook them. I think it will.”

The ballet will be performing Beauty and the Beast at the Shubert Theatre in May. The company is hoping some of these new students will audition and take part!

