New Haven pianist on autism spectrum is wowing crowds with his incredible talent

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old pianist plays a piece called ‘Eagles Sound,’ inspired by a scene in nature.

“I saw an eagles nest,” he says. “I felt spiritually inclined to create that song, actually.”

His name is Thomas Ice, a musician whose skills are as smooth as his name. He started playing as a child.

“My intuition told me to get into it at 8, I think,” he says, noting that music, has become his salvation. “It heals me. It heals my soul, I think.”

Thomas – a high functioning individual on the autism spectrum – lived at Chapel Haven Schleifer Center and attended the Asperger Syndrome Adult Transition Program (ASAT) in 2014.

“It really helped me grow-up and overcome a lot of the challenges I had back then,” says Thomas.

“I call myself his social communication coach because Thomas is an extremely motivated young man,” says Sarah Davison, a speech-language pathologist for the ASAT program. She says the young man put himself out there, volunteering his services to play in restaurants and retirement homes to better his craft.

“By taking those chances and those risks, he learned so much,” she explains.

Thomas – who has released two albums – now lives on his own and works as a kitchen assistant in a pizzeria. “I really like it there,” he says. He continues to share his gift during lunch performances at his former home, Chapel Haven.

Each gig, each note, is a step forward in his journey; a journey about working hard, finding independence and soaring, like an eagle, towards a fulfilling future.

“I want to be a professional jazz and blues musician one day,” he says. “I’m going to keep working on it until I reach my dream.”

Thomas Ice next plays at Cafe Nine in New Haven on March 28.