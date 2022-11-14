MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s always a beautiful day to take man’s best friend for a walk by the water, but these super-sized pups aren’t just out for a stroll.

They’re showing off their unique talents, too.

We’re talking about Newfoundlands, working dogs that are also cuddly and docile.

“In the 19th century, they could be found on shipping vessels, pulling in fishing lines, getting fishing nets,” said Sheila Mallinson of Bethany, owner of Kodiak Acres Newfoundlands.

“The weather was harsh, not ideal for horses, so, Newfoundlands were able to stand in for the draft animal there,” added Dejah Petsch of Ashford, speaking of the conditions in the Canadian province where these dogs come from.

“When they were on dock, they would then be hitched to a cart and then take the catch of the day to market,” Mallinson said.

That’s why Mystic Seaport Museum is the perfect place for the Land and Sea Newfoundland Training Group to meet, oftentimes giving the public a glimpse at what these big guys and girls can do.

“This is Mouse, and Mouse is absolutely amazing, and she knows it, too,” said Petsch, introducing her furry friend with an ironic name for a dog that’s 100-plus pounds.

“My husband always says, ‘You don’t ask a lady her weight,'” Petsch added.

Mouse can hitch a sail to her cart and hoist it into the sky.

“The Newfoundland Club of America has developed certain exercises that will test the Newfies actual basic abilities and lifesaving skills,” said breeder Keith Mallinson, who heads into the water to give an incredible look at how these dogs can save someone who’s drowning.

And if a boat is in trouble, taking on water, the Newfoundland can swim out, hold a rope with its mouth and pull the boat to shore.

“They love having a job, so, this is something they really enjoy – this weather is perfect for them,” said Sheila Mallinson.

Word to the wise: take cover as the drying process begins! These dogs love to shake!

And, when work is done, these beautiful behemoths know how to kick back and relax.

“If you’re watching Netflix, they love Netflix, they want to know what the latest shows are,” noted Petsch.

“They’re like bear skin carpets when you’re at home,” laughed Keith Mallinson.

You have a chance to see these Newfies in action coming up Saturday, November 19th at Mystic Seaport Museum.

Click here for information.