WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “We’ve got little preemie outfits up until clothes for teenagers,” said Megan Pearson of Madison, walking through racks of items at The Closet, newly opened in Wallingford thanks to a grant received by the non-profit Fostering Family Hope.

In addition to clothes, you can find backpacks, toys and toiletries.

“It’s a boutique for foster families, kids in foster care kinship families and biological families to come and shop completely free of charge for all of their basic needs,” explained non-profit co-founder Erin Johnson.

Johnston and Megan Pearson are both foster parents and saw needs that weren’t being met.

“What we wanted to do is provide a place where kids have dignity to come in and find nice new clothing or gently used clothing that they felt comfortable in their own skin in,” Johnston said.

She has had twenty-five kids come through her home. She adopted three children through the system to join her biological son and daughter.

Pearson primarily takes-in newborns and has four biological kids who are also dedicated to a life of service.

“My kids love it. They love every second of it,” Pearson said.

These women also go into the Department of Children and Families and incarceration centers, adding toys and murals to make visitation rooms more comfortable.

“It’s just families helping families, that’s really all it is,” Pearson said.

Many of the items in the boutique still have tags on them.

Inventory is all donation based. Then, folks make an appointment for shopping.

Johnston and Pearson hope to make a “community” here, so, more people understand the foster system and support the kids involved.

“They’re just like anyone else. They need the same things your kids need and they deserve that too,” Johnston said.

“We’re excited, we’re excited to get bigger, we’re excited to make the foster care community bigger and to make it less intimidating for everyone involved,” Pearson added.

Fostering Family Hope also hosts support groups and special events.

There’s a back to school event on August 20th from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Department of Children and Families office, 2081 South Main Street in Middletown.

The event is open to foster, adoptive and kinship families.

Click here for more information about Fostering Family Hope.