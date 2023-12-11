NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Six-year-old Colton is on the autism spectrum and has only recently begun saying words.

After a car accident, his mom, Ashley McClain, realized she and other parents in the autism community needed special communication with first responders during emergencies.

“My first response was, ‘My son is on the spectrum.’ We were in the middle of a busy road in East Haven, and I could not take him out of the car. The officer was phenomenal,” she remembers.

But not everybody understands.

That’s why, six months ago, McClain launched the LINKED – Autism Safety Project with six police departments in towns like North Branford and West Haven.

“The program itself is a voluntary registration form that families can fill out at their will to let the departments know about their loved one,” she explained.

They can share things like sensitivities, likes, dislikes and whether they’re prone to wandering off.

The program also provides sensory bags filled with communication tools, fidget spinners, headphones, whiteboards and a sensory sack for comfort.

“Having the information available to first responders before arriving at the houses is invaluable,” said Deputy Chief Patrick Tracy of the East Haven Police Department, the latest department to sign on to the program.

Patrol vehicles are now equipped with the bags, and officers have received training.

“It’s about building a relationship between the special needs community, the autism community, and law enforcement,” Tracy said.

“I’ve learned about life through Colton more than anything else,” McClain, the daughter of a retired firefighter, said.

She said it’s all about community involvement, raising awareness and supporting parents of newly diagnosed kids.

Colton and his mom are a team, making a positive difference for others.

“He’s overcome so much, and he just touches everybody that he meets, and I don’t think he knows how many people he’s impacting right now, but he’s making a big difference,” McClain said. Families can sign up for the program online or go to the police station.

The LINKED – Autism Safety Project has a public safety day on Dec. 27 in Beacon Falls.

