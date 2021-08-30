Pandemic Parent Trap: Moms continue to feel pressure of balancing child care and working from home

“OK! Gotta get everything together for school, it’s about to start – here’s all the school supplies.”

It’s all in a day’s work for Tomika Anderson.



“As the kids like to say, ‘Mommy does the most.’ In addition to being a mom, I run a Facebook community, I have a full-time job, I have three businesses, so I’m exhausted,” she says.

The single mom taking on more work to afford child care which comes at a cost.



“As a single parent you are the one who got this – and if you are the one who’s got this you have to continually think about how to do this without falling apart,” says Anderson.

Mercedes Quintana also feels the pressure: “Parenting during the pandemic is 100 times more stressful. We are so exhausted physically, emotionally.”

Seventeen months into the pandemic, Quintana says it’s a daily juggle to balance working from home with childcare.



“You’re stuck having to figure it out all on your own 24/7 but you’re still expected to meet the same expectations,” she says.

The pandemic is taking a toll on moms all across the country. And, as more uncertainty lies ahead, for Anderson and Quintana, it’s all about taking it one day at a time.



“I’ve learned to give myself grace and breaks, learning to work through all that burnout,” says Anderson.

If you feel this way, you’re obviously not alone. The Child Mind Institute is offering advice to parents and kids about back-to-school/work anxiety. Click here for more information.