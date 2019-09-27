Parenting Beyond the Headlines #25: Helping your child through the middle school years

Author Amy Alamar and News 8’s Sarah Cody host a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines

(WTNH) — A Connecticut Families Extra: News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, they chat with Teri Schrader, Head of School at Watkinson School in West Hartford. She shares valuable information about the challenges our middle schoolers face these days and how parents can handle these issues at home.

Click here to listen to this free podcast.

