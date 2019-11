Author Amy Alamar and News 8’s Sarah Cody host a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines

Lately, the news has been filled with reports about lung disease apparently related to vaping. In this new episode, Alamar and Cody talk to Stan Glantz, a professor, author and leading tobacco control activist. He provides valuable insight and tips about how to talk to kids about vaping.

Click here to listen to this free podcast.