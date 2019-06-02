Connecticut Families

Parenting Beyond the Headlines Podcast #18: Helping college students manage stress

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 05:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A Connecticut Families Extra:

News 8's Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, Alamar and Cody lead a discussion with family therapist Marc Lehman, co-founder of Dorm Room Counseling.  He provides parents with ways to help their college students manage transitions, stress and new responsibilities.

Click here to download this free podcast.

 

