Parenting Beyond the Headlines Podcast #20: Talking About the College Admissions Scandal

Connecticut Families

by: Sarah Cody

Parenting Beyond the Headlines Podcast

(WTNH) – A Connecticut Families Extra:

News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, Alamar and Cody lead a discussion with Denise Pope, Senior Lecturer in the School of Education at Stanford University, co-founder of Challenge Success and author of Doing School and Overloaded and Underprepared. They talk about the recent college admissions scandal and how parents can keep perspective.

Click here to download this free podcast.

