A Connecticut Families Extra:

News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, the duo talks to Alicia Farrell, a cognitive psychologist based in Old Saybrook, about how to spot the signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. This discussion was prompted by the recent suicides of those directly affected by the Newtown and Parkland tragedies.

