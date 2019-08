Amy Alamar and Sarah Cody host a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, the duo is talking to Carey Niekrash, an anti-diet health coach, based on Connecticut’s shoreline. She tells us why emotional eating isn’t a bad thing and how to inspire positive body image in our kids.

