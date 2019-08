Author Amy Alamar and reporter Sarah Cody host a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

A Connecticut Families Extra:

News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, the duo is talking to Jim Maffuid, Executive Director of the Child Guidance Clinic for Central Connecticut. The topic? How to talk to your growing kids about the mixed messages about marijuana, now that it’s legal in some states.

