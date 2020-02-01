Parenting Beyond the Headlines Podcast #32: Talking about PANS, PANDAS and Autoimmune Encephalitis

A Connecticut Families Extra: News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this installment, they talk to Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, author of Brain Under Attack, A Resource for Parents and Caregivers of Children with PANS, PANDAS and Autoimmune Encephalitis. These neuropsychiatric disorders are connected to strep and Lyme Disease. If your child seems altered after fighting one of these illnesses, check out this valuable discussion to learn more.

Click here to listen to the full, free podcast.