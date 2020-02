(WTNH) — A Connecticut Families Extra: News 8’s Sarah Cody and author Amy Alamar are hosting a podcast called Parenting Beyond the Headlines.

In this fun installment, the duo talks to Anna Nyakana, author of the children’s book, “Niyah Zuri & the Pharaoh’s Throne”. They discuss the value in broadening a child’s horizons through exploration, such as global travel, nearby cultural destinations or even through the pages of a good book.

