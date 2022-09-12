SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Artist Katherine Ryan is hard at work, always making soap in her Simsbury kitchen.

“It’s a vegan, paraffin-free soap base,” she said. “Then I add my fragrance. Today, it’s Apple Cider Donut.”

But her work isn’t just a craft project. It’s all for a good cause, inspired by the ongoing war overseas.

“My husband and I jumped in and started buying food and things the refugees needed but I felt helpless, I wanted to do more,” said Ryan, who began making special soaps, calling them Paws for Ukraine.

“The response was great right away,” she noted.



Ryan said that 100% of the proceeds from sales go to Network For Animals, for rescuing, feeding, and providing medical care for pets from the ravaged streets.

“When I saw the graphic images of these poor animals being left behind, in shelters that were being bombed and caregivers being killed, I just thought, there isn’t enough that can be done right now,” said this lifelong artist.

Ryan works with painstaking precision, even though she suffers from multiple sclerosis. She is best known for her pet portraits and ornaments.

“They become like family to me. Their animals become like my animals,” she said, with love in her eyes.

And, so far, Ryan has raised more than $1,500 for animals and says she’ll continue to donate her time and talents, as long as the need is there.

“It’s a win-win and it’s a hobby for me,” she said. “I enjoy doing these, it’s rewarding.”

The soaps are sold at The Coffee Trade in Avon, Wades Farm Fresh in Bloomfield, and the Ryan Family Flower Farm in Simsbury. They cost $10 apiece, which is donated to the animals.