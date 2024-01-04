NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “We’ve gone to D.C. We’ve asked for money from the NIH. We’ve baked cookies for the FDA,” said Mary Caruso in 2018, telling News 8 that she and her family had formed an alliance to advocate for those with rare diseases.

Her children, Alex and Sam Bode have Friedreich’s Ataxia – which struck them in childhood – and causes progressive damage to the nervous system.

“Al has her masters in social work and she’s always wanted to help people,” said Caruso recently.

So, the advocacy continues. Caruso recently helped Alex – now 33 years old – start a non-profit.

“Peace, Love & ACCESSibility,” they said together, as Alex struggled to speak.

The first project for Peace, Love & ACCESSibility has been raising awareness of the abuse of out-of-date placards for accessible parking.

“If you’re caught with an expired license, they’re gonna take action, so, it would be nice to see enforcement and a revoke of those placards,” said Caruso.

Thanks to the family’s tenacity, Senate Bill 995 passed last January which created an advisory council through the DMV to review laws and recommend best practices.

That’s not all. The family also goes into classrooms and recently met with a Girl Scout troop who learned what it’s like to live with a disability.

“The girls took the wheelchair to the beach – where they go all the time to play – and they saw how impossible it was to get around,” said Troop Leader Laura Francis, a Madison mom of four.

The kids then advocated for portable ramps to be available in town and for wheelchair-friendly mats to be installed at the beach.

“The experience was really good for them,” said Francis.

Alex has lost her vision and does her work with her personal care assistant by her side. However, the family is not deterred and is determined to make a change for others.

“I think it gives real meaning to our life,” said Caruso. “Persevering because you never know when you’ll make a difference.”

“They are the most inspirational family you will ever meet,” said Francis.

Caruso has been appointed to the Accessible Parking Advisory Council which will be meeting for the first time soon.

