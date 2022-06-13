SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – “I didn’t want to borrow a can of formula from somebody but I had to, I literally had no choice,” says Rachel Wrightington who was struggling to feed her six month old baby.

So, she turned to a Facebook group she’d created before the shortage.

“It was already hard to find formula,” she says.

The mother of two wasn’t alone. Activity within Find My Formula CT exploded.

“There’s been a lot of people helping each other in there. I did a formula drop and swap this past weekend,” says Wrightington. “I had a couple of moms in tears because they found something.”

She feels for first-time moms during this scary time.

“You’re already panicking because it’s a pandemic and now you’re panicking because you don’t know how you’re going to feed your baby,” she says.

“My heart breaks for them I can’t imagine being in that situation,” says Jennifer Zarrilli, the clinical nutrition manager at Connecticut Children’s.

She’s never seen a shortage like this before. Parents are asking for help.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in volumes of calls,” she says, noting that doctors are advising patients to switch formulas if need be, as long as it’s a similar product.

“Most kids do fine switching formula, as long as it’s in the same category,” says Zarrilli.

While the Michigan plant is re-opening, Wrightington is expecting it will take awhile before the situation really improves.

“I do think it’s going to take some time,” she says. “When it does get to the shelf, people are going to hoard because they’re so worried about getting into this situation again.”

She’ll keep organizing swaps…doing her best to help.

“I’m just kind of riding it out for now,” says this mom of two.

Find My Formula CT has more than 2,000 members.

And remember, if you can’t get your hands on formula or have questions about switching, you’re advised to call your provider.