PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — “My husband and I were pregnant with our first child, and three months into the pregnancy, I had an AV,” said Nancy Autunno, referring to an arteriovenous malformation, a rupture of arteries and veins.

She suffered a brain injury and went through immediate therapy while still carrying her daughter, who was thankfully born without issue.

“I had to re-learn things from kindergarten like math, reading, writing,” Autunno said.

And now, 18 years later, as she plays cards with the daughter who accompanied her through this trauma, she still feels the effects.

“It’s difficult to understand words or spit out what you’re trying to speak about,” she said.

But this mom of two great-daughters leans on community, family, and the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut based in Windsor.

“They do a lot of education, mentoring,” Autunno said.

“We’re the only organization of our kind. We work throughout the state of Connecticut,” said Executive Director Julie Peters, who explains that the Alliance provides resources for folks with an injury while also focusing on prevention.

Brain injuries can happen as a result of a stroke.

“Or it can be a traumatic brain injury, which is a jolt or a blow to the head or body. You don’t have to lose consciousness,” Peters said.

“Don’t be embarrassed to talk about it. Explain it, tell people about it, so, they can learn about it,” Autunno said.

Every year she takes part in the Alliance’s Walk for Thought with her team called the Brainiacs.

She’s sharing her story to open eyes and help others.

“I have my daughter, I have my other daughter, I have my husband who is a major support for me, along with my family and friends, so, to deal with these little things, I can live with, and just be happy that I’m still here,” she says.

The Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut’s helpline is (860) 219-0291. Callers are connected to a brain injury specialist who will address any issues.