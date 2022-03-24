PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A busy Portland dad is desperate – reaching out to the public, looking for a liver donor.

“I see my kids and I see flashes of things being missed – weddings, the graduations, even the simple things, I’m not ready for that,” 37-year-old Ryan Donohue said.

Ryan and his wife Stefanie are doing everything they can, posting his story online and turning to the local media, to find a liver donor.

“It could progress in the next six months and everything could shut down,” Ryan said.

Ryan has a history of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease, and is now suffering from Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis – or PSC – which causes bile ducts to become inflamed.

“The worse that gets, the more itchy I get, the more yellow I get, just overall tired, exhausted a lot,” Ryan said.

He’s a busy father of four kids, including two-year-old Lenny.

“The kids want to go to the park and I feel guilty – I don’t even have the energy to go out with them when they’re running around or riding bikes,” Ryan said. “It beats me up.”

Stefanie said there are stigmas attached to liver donation and wants to raise awareness and encourage more people to become liver donors.

“One of the biggest things that is important to me is for people to know that Ryan is not an alcoholic, he doesn’t do drugs,” Stefanie said.

Dr. Uyen, a hepatologist who works with Donahue at Yale New Haven Hospital, said the process is incredible, as the donor gives part of his liver. He noted that “it allows us to give an organ, a life-saving organ, to somebody who is already sick, but is not on death’s door.”

“That piece of organ they give to the recipient grows back into level until full level within six to eight weeks, and it’s pretty miraculous to see,” Dr. Uyen said.

Ryan is blood type “O.” For now, the Donahue’s try to push away the fear and focus on the future with hope.

“I have faith that we’re going to get through to the other side of this and we’re going to be okay,” Stefanie said.

If anyone would like to anonymously apply to become a living donor – to help Ryan and many others – call (866-YALE-TXP) or visit the Yale New Haven Health site.