Positive Parenting: Helping grads handle grief

For high school seniors, there has been very little ‘pomp’ this year because of the circumstances.

COVID-19 meant graduations held outdoors with restrictions and spring activities, like prom, didn’t happen.

Mental health experts say US teens were experiencing alarming levels of anxiety and depression before COVID-19. Now, they say kids have increased feelings of loss.

“What they are experiencing is probably not that different from grief.” Julie Cushman, director of a youth intervention program said. Cushman’s program works with kids ages 8-18 by practicing coping strategies.

It’s been successful in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. Cushman says parents should watch for signs that their teen is struggling with depression, like a change in personality. A teen may withdraw or sleep excessively.

Parents should do the following:

Validate their child’s loss

Support them socially

Help them develop coping skills

Also, find ways to celebrate their success as grads move into the next chapter.