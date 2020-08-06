 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Positive Parenting: Helping grads handle grief

Connecticut Families

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For high school seniors, there has been very little ‘pomp’ this year because of the circumstances.

COVID-19 meant graduations held outdoors with restrictions and spring activities, like prom, didn’t happen.

Mental health experts say US teens were experiencing alarming levels of anxiety and depression before COVID-19. Now, they say kids have increased feelings of loss.

“What they are experiencing is probably not that different from grief.” Julie Cushman, director of a youth intervention program said. Cushman’s program works with kids ages 8-18 by practicing coping strategies.

It’s been successful in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. Cushman says parents should watch for signs that their teen is struggling with depression, like a change in personality. A teen may withdraw or sleep excessively.

Parents should do the following:

  • Validate their child’s loss
  • Support them socially
  • Help them develop coping skills

Also, find ways to celebrate their success as grads move into the next chapter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss