Positive Parenting: Homeschooling children with learning disabilities

School from home is the new norm for kids around the country. But those with learning disabilities may have a hard time with this virtual platform.

Researchers conducted a study to better understand the online learning experiences of students with disabilities and parents. They interviewed parents with children in third through eighth grade.

In these interviews, parents reported that online education requires a significant time commitment from parents to help structure children’s time, help implement learning activities, and problem-solve when issues arise. Parents also stressed that parent-teacher communication is critical for success.

Experts say be proactive about reaching out to your child’s teachers and service providers. Ask your school to help put a remote education and therapy plan in place. Set realistic daily goals that you can easily track. And don’t put too much pressure on yourself or your child, just do your best.

If you have any questions about remote learning for special education students visit www.educatingalllearners.org This site was designed to offer answers and provide insight during the coronavirus crisis.