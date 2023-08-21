GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve seen it from the marina. An elusive island three miles off Guilford’s shore, but it’s a challenge to see it up close.

“We’re trying to keep the light burning,” said Anthony Coppola, president and chairman of the Faulkner’s Light Brigade. “There’s a little mystique to it because you come down here, and it’s right there, you look at it. It’s very picturesque from here.”

But now, coming up Sept. 2, the public can once again return to Faulkner’s Island to see the lighthouse and learn the history of this significant Connecticut site.

“The last open house was in 2007,” Coppola said.

The brigade is excited to offer this opportunity after a 16-year break in public trips.

Folks are invited to anchor their boats near the island.

“We’re going to provide a boat taxi once people anchor off the west side of the island,” he said.

Current and winds around the island can make the trip out there a challenge.

The lighthouse was – and is – a critical aid to navigation on this commercial route from Boston to New York.

Built in 1802, it’s the second oldest lighthouse tower in the state.

“The wildlife there is incredible. The bird population there is very active,” Coppola said. “It was a real, live place with people living on the island to keep it going.”

The Faulkner’s Light Brigade is modernizing with a new website and a renewed mission to care for and preserve this very special place.

“A lot of people cherish the light,” Coppola said. “It’s just part of Guilford, and we want to keep it that way.”

You don’t have to make a reservation. The outing is free, but a donation is suggested.

Again, it’s happening Setp. 2 with a backup date for inclement weather on the 9.

Click here for more information.