Quarantine Productions: Southington family spoofs movie scenes while raising funds for Feeding America

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Take one long pandemic, add in some spirited toddlers and Quarantine Productions is born!

“In the spring in New England, in Connecticut, it was pretty dreary and we were locked down,” explains Dan Presser, noting that he and wife Beth brainstormed iconic scenes from their favorite flicks like Jerry Maguire, The Godfather and you guessed it, Forrest Gump!

They found some eager actors in the playroom!

“We didn’t think it was going to last this long,” laughs Beth. “We just kind of started shooting and our family loved it.”

Don’t worry, 4-year-old Maddie is a natural and Barton, almost two, is showing some real promise! “Bart is great at playing crying roles, inanimate objects and he’s good at listening,” says Dan.

This isn’t just a silly goof. The Pressers are using their creativity to help other parents who lost their jobs and are facing an uncertain future.

“We thought we’d try to help out if we could, we were in a position to help so we wanted to give back a little bit with Feeding America,” says Dan.

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins even supported the cause.

“It’s been fun to look back at the movies now and see how Barton was so little then and we have all this footage of them getting progressively better in movies,” says Beth.

But, is acting in the future for these ingenues? Maybe not!

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” Dan asks Maddie. “A cowboy,” she says with conviction.

So, Toy Story might be next!

For now, the Pressers will continue to do good – one scene at a time.

“We’re trying to pass the time, have some fun, make some memories, give back and teach our kids to give back,” says Dan. “Trying to make the silver lining of 2020.”

So far, the Pressers have raised more than $28,000 for Feeding America.

Click here to see all the mini movies on the family’s YouTube channel!