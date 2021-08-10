Quinnipiac University professor writes cookbook for college students

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A clinical associate professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University has written a cookbook for college kids.

“There are many recipes in the book that are specifically dorm-friendly,” said Dana Angelo White, author of “Healthy, Quick & Easy College Cookbook.”

White gives students nutritious choices that are still fun.

“Obviously as a dietician I’m always kind of promoting eating more fruits and vegetables,” she said. “But I like to show exciting ways to do that.”

“There is a ramen noodle salad. Every college student has ramen noodles but why don’t we combine some vegetables in it to make it a little healthier.”

The book also has healthy alternatives like mini zucchini pizza bites.

White tested her treats on actual students.

“There were a few recipes where I thought ‘oh, students are going to love this,’ and they were like ‘thumbs down.’

She also advises student athletes about nutrition.

“I’ve learned from them, I hope that they have learned from me… I really hope to continue to use this with our students going forward now that I have all the recipes in one place,” White said.