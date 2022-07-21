TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — “This is all new to me, it wasn’t here when my wish was granted,” said Cole Siegel from Westport.

In 2014, Make-A-Wish Connecticut made 15-year-old Cole Siegel’s dreams come true, sending him to meet WWE stars in Texas, which was some much-needed fun after he received a bone marrow transplant.

This summer, Siegel is connecting with the organization again, touring the new Wishing Place which opened its doors last year.

“People have told me we’re the best-kept secret in the state of Connecticut. We don’t want to be the best-kept secret!” said Executive Director and CEO Pam Keough. “So, as more people become our ambassadors, find out about the Wishing Place, we hope more people will come and use it.”

The building is filled with tons of fun, featuring a game room, a tree house, and a toy shop. It’s now a place where wishes are granted. But, it’s also intended to be a safe haven for Wish families, so they can continue the process of hope and healing.

“Now we want a place where they can come back to – mentor other kids. Their siblings can come back too, we’re almost there,” said Keough.

According to Keough, the organization has raised $5 million of a $6.8 million dollar goal for work on the facility.

The state recently contributed $1 million, spearheaded by State Representative Dorinda Borer, who was recently honored by the organization for her support.

“I think helping this facility with its upgrade is really going to allow more children across Connecticut to reap the benefits of what they have to offer,” said Borer.

Thus far, Make A Wish Connecticut has granted 3,800 wishes and hopes this magical place extends the journey for those children and many more.

“It’s somewhere you can come out and relax, there are couches and games, [it’s a] a fun place to be,” said Siegel.

Keough said other non-profits have used the facility and she also hopes it will also be used for community events.