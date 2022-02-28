NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “I grew up with rare neuromuscular disorder called called spinal muscular atrophy,” explains Arya Singh who was born in Hong Kong, grew up in New York city…and is now a senior at Yale University.

She’s been in a wheelchair since she was five.

“My parents started a non-profit called the SMA Foundation which serves as a merger between pharma, government and advocates to accelerate drugs for SMA,” she explains, noting that she became involved in clinical trials herself. “I used to call Columbia Hospital my second home. I would go there after school and miss a third of the school year to be part of that clinical research.”

So, recently, she wrote a children’s book – Courageous Calla – to support other kids in similar situations and more.

“Another part of it was growing up, as you mentioned, not having the tools to communicate why I was missing school to my peers and having them not understand what a clinical trial was,” says the 21 year old who also aims to open eyes on Rare Disease Day which, despite the name, affects a lot of people.

“I think right now there are 7,000 diseases that affect 30 million Americans,” she says.

The focus on rare diseases has increased. Singh has seen innovation, loyalty, and commitment from pharma, scientists, and patients that’s making a difference.

“I do think clinical trials and drug development are extremely life-changing and life saving for rare disease patients in a way that simply couldn’t have happened 20 years ago,” she says.

Three drugs have been approved by the FDA for SMA patients in recent years. Singh is taking Evrysdi

“It has made me be able to live like a college student,” says Singh.

She’s gained stamina and strength and says these scientific breakthroughs have changed her life…and she’s not alone.

“It gives SMA patients the ability to dream and hope for a life that extends beyond survival and disease management into one of being able to live and thrive beyond disease,” she says

Singh will stay an extra year at Yale to pursue a Master’s in Public Health and hopes to someday work in drug development on the government side, working on legislation to support drug discovery.