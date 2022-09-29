MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — 16-year-old Ian Fischtal got his permit in August and is taking driving lessons with The Next Street.

He lives in Litchfield, a rural area, and can’t wait to get his license.

“You just have to be comfortable and get experience,” he said.

But statistics show, not all young adults are thinking like Ian. Nationally, kids are less eager these days to get their licenses.

“I think it’s a cultural change,” said Tony Guerrera, Deputy Commissioner at the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.

Here in Connecticut, numbers have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with about 25,000 young adults per year applying for permits.

But he said that, locally, more young adults are waiting until they’re older than 16 to become official drivers. They already feel connected to others through social media.

“We find with some of the stats we’ve read is that they’d rather be a passenger in a vehicle, so, they can be on their laptop, their computer and not drive,” he explained.

“At 16, we asked him if he wanted to start working on his license, he said, ‘Nope.’ When he turned 18, ‘Nope.'” said Ron Parrs, a driving instructor with The Next Street, who saw this happen in his own home.

His son got his license when he was 20.

“He didn’t have a need,” said Parrs. “It was, ‘I have you, I have mom, I have Uber, Lyft, whatever,'” said Parrs. “If they’re paying just the insurance part to help out Mom or Dad, that’s going to be a couple of hundred bucks a month. That’s a lot of Uber trips.”

“Where I am, there’s no Uber, Lyft, there’s no way to get around,” stated Ian Fischtal, who is going for it.

And, despite the national trends, his dad thinks it’s a very important step.

“It’s an exciting time for kids to get their license and find some independence. And I think that’s important for kids to get some independence,” said Brian Fischthal of Litchfield.

Even so, Parrs said, it’s perfectly fine if a young adult wants to wait and that a parent shouldn’t pressure their child to get their license, just because it’s convenient.