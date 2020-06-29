Road trips: Many families are hitting the road for a simpler sort of summer vacation

(WTNH) — “I prefer road tripping with my kids rather than flying,” says local lifestyle blogger Lauren Jimeson, who is a pro at hitting the highway with her kids, ages 6, 8 and 10. “Some of our best memories are in the car – seeing things, doing things, kids telling funny stories.”

And, due to the pandemic, her favorite mode of travel is becoming the norm for families this summer.

“The great American road trip is back, as I like to say,” smiles Fran Mayko of AAA Northeast.

According to the association, of the 700 million trips Americans plan to take July through September, 97% will be by car.

“Road trips are still the most inexpensive way, cost effective way, easiest way to travel especially with kids, you can make your own stops,” she says.

Amid coronavirus concerns, AAA reports travel by air will drop 74% while travel by rail, cruise or another mode of transportation will slide 86%.

But, for those taking to the road, be vigilant and stay safe.

“If you’re going to a state that has a high Covid rate, when you come back, you need to quarantine yourself in Connecticut,” says Mayko.

The association’s TripTik feature offers this map of Covid hotspots and a new Smart Depart safety series includes tips for social distancing and sanitizing.

“We will be tested for corona prior to leaving just as a safe haven for us,” says Jimeson, who is soon driving back from Florida where she and her family have been staying – laying low near grandparents – over the last few months.

Once in Connecticut, they’ll quarantine for two weeks.

In the meantime, she’ll enjoy the journey home – filled with bonding moments, especially for the kids.

“It’s really a time when they come together help each other out when Mom can’t or Dad can’t,” she says.

Here’s some good advice for parents during road trips: relax the rules. Some screen time is OK when it’s most important for everyone to stay comfortable and happy.