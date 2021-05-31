‘Safety is definitely the priority’: How local camps will look different this summer

(WTNH) — “The one thing Project O always does is get kids out on the water in our boats, and that will be the same,” says Debbie Sayer, Camp Director at Project Oceanology in Groton.

Like many summer programs, the organization’s day and overnight camps are back in-person with some modifications.

“We are encouraging students to bring vaccination cards for those who are eligible for that,” says Sayer. “Also, we’ll require a negative Covid test within 72 hours of camp for the residential camps.”

Campers will be kept in small cohorts while sanitizing and mask wearing remains in place.

“Safety is definitely the priority for us – science and fun come after that,” she says.

“We’re so thrilled to have our kids back,” adds Kelly Wuzzardo, Director of Education at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven.

Rewinf a year and camps at the theater were all virtual. Now, we’re in person for interviews and camps!

“We’ll be there, we’ll be doing performances, visual arts, theater, movement – instead of having parents come and watch as an audience, we’ll film everything and share a link with them,” explains Wuzzardo.

“When we’re open and alive, this community feels it and feels it in a positive way – so, the camp is the beginning really of our comeback,” says the Shubert’s new executive director, Anthony McDonald. He says it’s hope after an unprecedented stretch in the dark.

“We’re really looking forward to this fall though for a time when we can let it rip and just come back and welcome the audience back in the theater,” he adds.

“I just ordered plain masks that we’re going to decorate so that will become part of the costume because we’re creative people and solve all of our issues creatively,” says Wuzzardo.

What’s most important is that these summer programs will be full of new friendships and experiences.

“It’s a step back towards normal for us and for kids all over the state too,” says Sayer.

There are still some open spots at these camps.

Click here to learn more about Project O’s dates and times…and click here to learn about the Shubert’s programs.

