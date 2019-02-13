Sandy Hook man walks daughters down the aisle after accident left him paralyzed

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - "Back in November 2015, I was deer hunting with a friend of mine," says Kevin Shepard, who was up in a tree stand - in the woods - when his life changed forever.

"The straps on the stand broke and I flew backwards and landed into a stream 35 feet down...when I woke up, I had no feeling from my waist down."

Shepard had a fractured vertebra and he dislocated his spine. There was a chance he'd never walk again.

"These phone calls in the middle of the night are what get adrenaline going," says Dr. David Kramer, of Danbury Hospital's state of the art Joint and Spine Institute.

He worked in tandem with Dr. David Bomback during Shepard's emergency surgery.

"Every minute makes a difference when you're dealing with spinal cord injuries. If we do the surgery oursleves it might take four hours, if we do it together, it might take two hours, and that two hours might be the difference between walking and not walking," says Bomback.

"He works from the top of the thorassic spine working down to the lumbar spine, I'm working, I'm starting in the lumbar spine and working up," explains Kramer.

"When they said he was going into surgery, I knew he'd be alright," says Kevin's wife, Patricia.

The successful surgery was followed by months of grueling rehab. Miraculously, Kevin began to experience some movement in his legs and toes.

During this time, both of his daughters became engaged. Suddenly he had a goal - to walk them down the aisle at their weddings.

"I was able to walk them - six weeks apart this summer - and it felt absolutely great," he says with a smile.

"Just to see everyone's faces as we walked down the aisle - you knew they weren't just proud for me they were proud for my father," says daughter Jessica.

Quick, precise medical attention, a positive attitude and a great support system made all the differnce in giving Shepard a bright future.

"I truly believe, if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything," sats Shepard.

