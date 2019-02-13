Sandy Hook man walks daughters down the aisle after accident left him paralyzed
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - "Back in November 2015, I was deer hunting with a friend of mine," says Kevin Shepard, who was up in a tree stand - in the woods - when his life changed forever.
"The straps on the stand broke and I flew backwards and landed into a stream 35 feet down...when I woke up, I had no feeling from my waist down."
Shepard had a fractured vertebra and he dislocated his spine. There was a chance he'd never walk again.
"These phone calls in the middle of the night are what get adrenaline going," says Dr. David Kramer, of Danbury Hospital's state of the art Joint and Spine Institute.
He worked in tandem with Dr. David Bomback during Shepard's emergency surgery.
"Every minute makes a difference when you're dealing with spinal cord injuries. If we do the surgery oursleves it might take four hours, if we do it together, it might take two hours, and that two hours might be the difference between walking and not walking," says Bomback.
"He works from the top of the thorassic spine working down to the lumbar spine, I'm working, I'm starting in the lumbar spine and working up," explains Kramer.
"When they said he was going into surgery, I knew he'd be alright," says Kevin's wife, Patricia.
The successful surgery was followed by months of grueling rehab. Miraculously, Kevin began to experience some movement in his legs and toes.
During this time, both of his daughters became engaged. Suddenly he had a goal - to walk them down the aisle at their weddings.
"I was able to walk them - six weeks apart this summer - and it felt absolutely great," he says with a smile.
"Just to see everyone's faces as we walked down the aisle - you knew they weren't just proud for me they were proud for my father," says daughter Jessica.
Quick, precise medical attention, a positive attitude and a great support system made all the differnce in giving Shepard a bright future.
"I truly believe, if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything," sats Shepard.
Click here for more information about Danbury Hospital's Joint and Spine Institute.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
- Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
- NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years
- Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
- Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
- Gruesome details revealed after ex-boyfriend arrested in death of woman left in suitcase
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm
The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.Read More »
- Monitoring the roads on Tuesday evening in one of our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs
- Crews in North Haven ready for winter weather on Tuesday
- Cities, towns around state preparing for another winter storm
- Connecticut cities and towns prepare for Tuesday's winter storm
- 2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
- Sunshine and wind on chilly Wednesday afternoon
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
Police in New Haven said one person was injured and transported to the...Read More »
-
East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
A Colchester woman has been charged with wire fraud after she allegedly stole...Read More »
-
Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
The former president of a Connecticut dog rescue organization charged with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Police make arrest in death of woman found in a suitcase
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.Read More »
-
Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.Read More »
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.Read More »