NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “Taking a walk through the galleries every morning is really inspiring because there’s always something new to see,” said Christopher Norris, Director of Public Programs at the Yale Peabody Museum, poised to re-open after a four-year renovation in spring of 2024.

Every day, cases are being assembled and exhibits are coming to life in the re-imagined space. A brand-new commissioned piece by local artist Mohamad Hafez shows a 3D cityscape in the Middle East.

“You also see damage which you might see in areas that have suffered war or conflict,” said Norris.

The work of art contains “easter eggs”, small images of actual pieces in the museum, inviting visitors on a sophisticated scavenger hunt.

“What you’re seeing here are 3D scans of some of those tablets,” said Norris, pointing to the actual tablet in a nearby display case.

“What we’re trying to do throughout the Peabody is to bring into the museum different perspectives and different voices that you might not expect to hear when you come to the Yale Peabody,” he said.

There’s also a new surprise in the lobby.

Chief Fossil Preparator Marilyn Fox shows off a family of pteranodons perched high, visible to visitors when they walk into the museum. They’re models, based on actual specimens.

“You will notice that throughout the museum now that things are in a much more realistic lifelike posture,” said Fox.

“We are in the brand new living plant exhibit,” said Erika Edwards, lead curator in botany and paleobotany and director of the Marsh Botanical Garden.

This partnership with the botanical garden is bringing life to the new central gallery, a flexible space where families can relax.

Relatives of these lush greens date back to the dinosaur days.

“We kind of want them to sort of quietly tell a story,” said Edwards.

A story that continues in a nearby case of plant fossils.

“You can go back over here and see this is the living relative of those trees,” she said

So, when the museum re-opens after the four-year renovation, visitors will be treated to fresh connections, bringing history into the present day with increased relevance and accessibility.

“We are so excited to be able to share what we’re working on now with all of our visitors when it comes time to re-open,” said Norris.

The museum is now scheduled to open its doors in the spring of 2024, offering free admission to all.

News 8 will continue to provide previews!