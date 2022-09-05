ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS.

One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing outside, not dressed for the cold, when she should have been at school.

He stopped to ask her, “What’s going on?”

“Jojo goes on to tell me there’s something wrong with her mom, her mom is not listening to her,” explained O’Brien recently. “At that point, I kind of sensed that something wasn’t right. Jojo knows me from being in the neighborhood and coming to the house and she trusted me to take her into the house to check on her mom.”

He said he found Kori Koskie in bed, cold and unresponsive.

“It turned out to be Type 1 Diabetes and my blood sugar was about 838, which is an almost un-survivable number, apparently,” said Koskie, a single mother.

“Dialed 9-1-1, kept the daughter out of the room because I didn’t want her to see her mom in bad shape. The paramedics came quickly, within 5 minutes,” noted O’Brien.

When she woke in the hospital, Koskie asked for her daughter. Then, was filled in on what happened.

“The first thing they said was, ‘The UPS guy, he saved your life,'” remembered Koskie.

“This speaks perfectly to see something, say something, right?” said Connecticut State Police Trooper Mark Roberts, who wrote a commendation letter for the veteran delivery man, saying Essex is lucky to have O’Brien as part of the community.

“We need to make sure that that kind of response is celebrated, right? That’s exactly what we want as a society is someone to step in, especially in this case where someone couldn’t make that call for themselves,” said Roberts.

“We moved here from California about five years ago and this is exactly why we came to a town like Essex,” said Koskie, who is getting used to life with Type 1 Diabetes.

She said she’s so grateful she’s on O’Brien’s route.

He’s a friendly face folks see every day and one that’s ready to help when needed.

“I don’t know how to take saving someone’s life, I was just in the right place at the right time and acted on instincts,” he said humbly.

When News 8 contacted UPS about O’Brien’s actions, we received a statement saying, in part, “We are proud of Keith for his quick thinking and courage.”