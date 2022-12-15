OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — “We’re always surprised, we’re always delighted,” says David Rau of the beloved tradition that has returned to the gallery at the Florence Griswold Museum.

Holiday Magic features 250 mini-masterpieces painted on artist palettes.

“It really connects to the history of the Florence Griswold Museum, where artists came over 100 years ago and painted on the doors and panels of her house,” explains Rau, the museum’s director of education and outreach. “Now we have contemporary artists painting on palettes to keep the tradition alive.”

The museum invites artists to participate, adding to the collection each year.

“We put them away in boxes, very safe, then we bring them out again, and just like family heirlooms, we marvel after the ones we’ve looked at year after year with fresh eyes,” Rau said.

“I believe that we all need some playfulness and magic in our lives, especially this time of year,” said Stonington artist Sarah Stifler Lucas.

Stifler Lucas painted an adorable gnome on her palette as a contribution. She’s honored to participate in this lovely spectacle, filled with four trees, symbolizing Earth, air, fire, and water.

“I know a lot of the artists that are displayed here, and I know the ones who’ve passed away. It’s a wonderful testament to their love for the Flo Gris,” Stifler Lucas said.

The festive fun doesn’t stop there. In Miss Florence’s house, see some fantasy trees and check out a spirited competition where visitors vote for their favorite decorated mantel.

“It’s just a lot of fun, and our visitors take it very seriously,” says Rau.

“I loved it, I loved it,” says visitor Peg Zailskas of Clinton.

Adults and kids alike will be inspired by creativity — a truly magical vibe filled with imagination and appreciation.

“The palettes are just wonderful. It’s really interesting to see how the artists put the palettes together and made these different trees,” says Ingrid Parri of Clinton, also visiting.

“It’s just a really happy place to be during the season,” says Rau.

Holiday Magic runs at the Florence Griswold Museum through Dec. 31st. Click here for more information.