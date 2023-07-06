FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — “I lost my husband 3 years ago,” said Frances St. Pierre. She misses her husband, Goldie, so much, and life has changed since he’s been gone.

But she’s keeping up a tradition they had, going to a congregate lunch with friends.

“As often as we could we went to those,” she said. “He liked to go for the camaraderie. He liked people.”

These get-togethers are courtesy of Services for the Elderly of Farmington, located at the Senior Center — which also provides meals on wheels and transportation to medical appointments for those that are home bound.

“Sometimes it becomes more than the service and that’s really where the magic is,” said Executive Director Toni Andreoli, who believes seniors need “connection” — which they get through the visits.

120 volunteers, like these women, make this non-profit run.

“Every Monday and Friday they’re here wrapping the bread and giving it away for free to make sure people know they’re thought about,” Andreoli said.

The organization also sports a comprehensive medical equipment loan closet with walkers, rollators, canes, wheel chairs, shower benches and more, available at very low cost to all seniors in the state.

“People say to me all the time, ‘I wish I knew about this sooner,'” Andreoli said.

“I have a walker that I use downstairs, I have a walker upstairs,” St. Pierre said of her items from the closet which also include a wheelchair.

Kym St. Pierre feels more secure, knowing this organization is here for her family, as her mom ages at home.

“As a daughter, it’s huge,” she said.

And Frances is so grateful for the support: “It’s amazing, I’m so thankful for having them there.”

The organization is in need of donations of wheel chairs, knee scooters and rollators.

An upcoming charity golf tournament supporting Services for the Elderly of Farmington takes place August 2nd at Tunxis Country Club.

The goal is to raise $30,000 dollars for the organization.

