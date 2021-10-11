Shell Fairy: Old Lyme girl paints and delivers smiles to ease loneliness during pandemic

OLD LYME – “It all started with us taking a walk every single day,” says Pauline Ackles or ‘Grams’ to her young grandchildren.

The simple strolls during the heart of the pandemic became deliveries…deliveries of something small yet special.

“I thought of an idea since Covid was starting. I thought of an idea to make people happy,” says 7 year old Stella Levitsky.

“Mrs. Poira came out, thanked us for the shell and said, ‘Where’s the Shell Fairy?'” says Ackles.

A fitting title for a generous, thoughtful little girl.…

“It could be my usual name but then when it was a Shell Fairy, I thought that was a better idea,” says Stella who makes magic…with magic markers…and some wonders of the sea.

“I have some of these eye ones that look like a big swirl, it looks like an eye,” says Stella, pouring through her collection of canvases: shells.

She draws a picture on the front – maybe of a cute insect or one that’s holiday themed. Then, she signs the back with her custom hashtag: #OldLymeShellFairy.

“We call her, having an old soul,” says Ackles.

“I think it’s going to help her become the person we all need in this world, someone that wants to be kind, putting that out into the world,” says mom Katelyn Levitsky.

When she’s not playing with her little brother or tending to the chickens that share her property, Stella is making and delivering her art with absolutely no plans to stop.

“It makes me feel glad and I just want more people to feel that way,” says this incredible little girl.

This fall, Stella hopes to deliver her one-of-a-kind shells to a nearby nursing home.