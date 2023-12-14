NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When Tooka gets home from school, she runs into the outstretched arms of her Uncle Mike.

“I missed you!” she cried.

He’s been a constant in her life for the past four years…a constant since this long-time police officer saved the girl’s life.

“They call her Tooka but not for me – it’s little angel,” said Detective Michael Harton of the North Haven Police Department.

Tooka, who was born prematurely, was with her mom, Nikki Huckaby, at the movie theater in North Haven when she was just a few months old.

“I went to pick her up when the movie was over and I realized she wasn’t breathing,” said Huckaby. “I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I was hysterical.”

“I see Nicole running towards me with a little angel in her arms,” said Harton who just happened to be watching over the theater that night.

Dramatic video – never before released to the public – shows Harton spring into action.

“I grabbed her and tried to revive her as much as I could and she just went limp on me,” he remembered.

The certified EMT had never worked on a baby so small. Tooka was under fifteen pounds.

“The training kicked in. I was petrified, nervous,” said Harton.

He performed the Heimlich maneuver, abdominal thrusts and back blows, techniques he’d learned for helping a choking infant.

Huckaby tears up as she watches the body cam video for only the second time.

“I couldn’t do anything besides pray,” she said.

But then, a miracle. The baby starts crying.

“That cry was the best thing ever,” said Harton who believes the mucus she was choking on began to clear.

“I almost start crying myself,” he said.

Amid the emotional celebration, Harton continues to hold Tooka close until he places her gently in the ambulance.

“I always remember when I put her on the stretcher she was like a little bundle of joy crying and I was exhausted for two weeks after that,” he said.

But, the story doesn’t stop there.

Uncle Mike is now Tooka’s godfather, showing up for her first day of school and delivering holiday presents, alongside his wife, Auntie Sue.

“I’ll be there for her graduation, wedding,” said Harton.

It’s a moment that will always stand out in a 27-year career. Now, Detective Harton lives with a little angel by his side.

“Unbeknownst to us, our family grew that day,” he said with emotion. “Every time I see her, it’s a great day.”

Tooka is turning five on Friday and Uncle Mike will be there to celebrate her birthday.