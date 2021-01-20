Siblings create ‘Good News Sunday Fairfield’ to brighten spirits during pandemic

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — “We wanted to bring smiles to people’s faces during a sad time,” explained 9-year-old Sofia Palisi who, along with her brother, Luke, started writing and writing some more.

“We have a newsletter that focuses on good news; it’s called Good News Sunday Fairfield,” added Luke, age 11.

The brother-sister duo started this weekly newsletter that includes announcements, brain puzzles and fun facts along with inspiring stories that they find and research.

“I really liked one called ‘Lasagna Love‘ about an organization that gives lasagnas to people who need food,” said Luke.

The newsletter is emailed, it’s online and it’s also dropped at the door of some lucky recipients.

“They do it all by themselves,” said mom, Kellen Maia De Sa, who believes it’s the small, simple things that matter especially during a pandemic. “They wake up early on Sunday and go deliver. So, you can see them around in Fairfield on Sunday mornings. It’s such a tough time right now. So, getting something different, new and genuine coming from a child, people enjoy that.”

“It’s really fun making the newsletter,” said Luke.

“We love doing it,” added Sofia.

The kids, both learning virtually from home right now, said this project is a good distraction bringing the community together while sharpening their writing skills.

They plan to keep it up.

“Yeah, we want to do it as long as we can and stick with it,” they said.

And, listen to this: Luke and Sofia just might want to be journalists when they grow up.