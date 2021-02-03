SISTAS: Uniquely formed friendships provide support and adventure during tough times

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman started SISTAS as a group to help women and promote comradery. The group has turned into much more.

“Some of our now-sisters were having challenging times, so, I said, ‘Let’s come together,'” says Wendy Mackey, who suggested a unique way for a diverse group of women, to do just that. “I invited three of my closest friends from all walks and I said, ‘Go out, get one or two friends, and we’ll come together.'”

So started SISTAS, a dozen women from all around the state, who get together once a month for an adventure promoting camaraderie and valuable spice of life.

“There’s 12 of us in the group. We each own a month of the year,” explains Michelle Mowen Gray.

“In 2016, we all did the Warrior Dash together,” says Mackey, holding up one of the group’s annual photo books. They’ve also embarked on costume parties, painting nights, and zip-lining.

Donna LaFata has four growing kids.

“What it meant to me was having something on the calendar every month where I got away,” she laughs. “You don’t always get that as a mom.”

For seven years now, the focus is on commitment, friendship, and support.

“The relationships you have with the women in your life are some of your most important,” says LaFata.

“We’ve gone through grandchildren being born, kids going to college, leukemia, COVID,” notes Mackey.

And, speaking of, the pandemic has forced the women to meet on Zoom, but the companionship hasn’t suffered. Instead, they’ve preserved a sisterhood they cherish.

“You don’t realize how much you need it and miss it and rely on it,” says LaFata. “So, it’s been beautiful for all of us.”

“We have many more years of adventures to come,” says Mowen Gray.

The SISTAS shared their unique story to inspire other women to come together in a similar way to lend support to each other during this challenging time.