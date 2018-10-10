South Windsor boy helps the homeless with 'Hartford Bags of Love'
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - To honor their late grandfather's giving spirit, the Cabots headed to Hartford to personally hand-out donations to the homeless.
Eleven-year-old Tiernan connected with a particular man.
"He was telling me about his life and to stay in school and how he doesn’t want me to end-up like he did and that really inspired me," explains the boy.
Inspiration transformed into action. Tiernan started packing supplies into bags of live.
"Things such as socks, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant," he says. "We also put-in a note card, so, we’re helping their physical well being as well as their emotional well being."
The effort has caught the eye of the UCONN women's basketball team and Senator Richard Blumenthal who wrote Tiernan a letter last year.
"I’m really happy to see everyone being supportive and helping," he says. "I’m glad our commitment has started to pay off."
The Cabots have distributed more than 1,000 bags - at events and even from their car, integrating this generosity into their everyday lives. Mom Renu says it's an important lesson for her young sons.
"People need to help each other as a community as a human race that’s the only way we can survive," she says. "I feel that, as human beings, we have the ability to change the world for the better and I think the world needs it now more than ever."
Tiernan's just a regular kid who likes to play with his dog and sing in the chorus...while trying to change the world...one bag at a time.
"It’s really important help someone. Give what you can give," he says.
The Cabots plan to expand the effort to include other local cities, as well as those throughout New England and, hopefully, beyond.
Click here for more information.
South Windsor boy helps the homeless with 'Hartford Bags of Love'
