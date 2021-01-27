Special moment shared between two medical professionals at CT Children’s when mom gives daughter COVID-19 vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “It’s great to be able to work for the same place as my mom,” said Samantha DeFrancesco, an occupational therapist at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where her mom, Janet, is a nurse.

It’s a bond they share.

“She’s been a nurse my entire life,” said Samantha. “I also just kind of developed a passion for helping others with everything I did and that guided me toward the healthcare field.”

And, recently, another bond formed during a stressful time, when Samantha showed up to receive her COVID-19 vaccine, she was greeted by a familiar face: mom.

“I said, ‘Hey, my daughter is getting her vaccine that day,'” Janet said. “‘Do you think I can give it to her?'”

“I showed up and I just thought she was going to be there for moral support, take my picture, but then she was like, ‘I’m going to give it to you,’ which made me feel even better, it was awesome,” said Samantha, noting it was a good experience for a few different reasons.

“Well, I wasn’t going to tell her this because I know she’ll hold it against me but I did say to her that was probably the best shot I have ever received. I didn’t even feel it at all; it was perfect!”

“To be there to give it to her, it was emotional; it’s like you’re giving the gift of hope,” said Janet. “Like this is really giving us the gift of hope.”

The DeFrancescos hope their story inspires others to get the vaccine when possible. They now feel safer as they trust in their profession and each other.

“All of us here at the hospital, we’ve all been really excited to get it, we can’t wait,” said Janet. “Signing up for the shot was like trying to get tickets to the best concert in town. Science is amazing and we are so lucky to have it.”

Samantha gets her second dose on Friday and, yes, her mom will be there to administer it, once again.