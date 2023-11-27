STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Drake’s art has always been inspired by the water.

She and her husband make custom trailer hitch covers carved by machinery in their garage. Now, scraps from that project are used to create a line of nautical jewelry.

“It’s based on Nantucket basket weaving, kind of combining Nantucket basket weaving with all of these gorgeous woods,” Drake said.

Drake can’t keep up with the amount of orders at Stonington Designs.

“I could only weave so much,” she said. “I was weaving around-the-clock.”

So, her daughter-in-law, who is the wife of a deployed Air Force pilot deployed, had a unique idea. She suggested employing military spouses who need flexible work.

“They are always struggling with the ability to — in a foreign state or country or city or wherever they are with no family — be able to hold down another job to help the family financially,” Drake said.

Brittney Mobley, the mother of three young girls and whose husband is in the Navy, has always loved to crochet and knit. She’s always ready to learn new crafts. Now, the Gales Ferry mom makes bracelets.

“You take the cane and you soak it in solution,” Mobley said, explaining the creative process. “Once it dries, it’s stiff and brittle.”

She said it’s relaxing. More importantly, it’s compatible with her life.

“It was something I could do on the go while I was waiting for various sports practices and things like that,” Mobley said.

The work is entrepreneurial, too. Mobley recently suggested launching a naval collection.

“The dolphins are a significant piece of imagery,” Drake said, showing-off a new bracelet.

She said the Military Spouse Weaving Program is a win-win — and one that makes her feel hopeful for the future.

“I’m really excited to be able to have something that helps us grow our business, but helps these families who sacrifice so much for us and our freedom,” Drake said.

She’s counting on the weavers to help her through the busy holiday season. She’s looking to take-on and train new employees. More information is available online.