MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Music can empower, it can heal, and these young adults say…it can even fight depression.

“Music makes me feel like I am flying,” says Kaylee Jamieson.

This is a mission born from tragedy.

“My younger brother, Alex, we lost to suicide on May 1, 2019,” says Jamie Jamieson, remembering a music and skateboard fanatic with a huge smile, a warm heart and a complex relationship with insecurity and loneliness.

The 22-year-old’s last post on social media, inspired Jamieson to act – shortly after his brother’s death.

“The last few paragraphs of that post, right, ‘I want to change the world…I want to help people like me understand it’s OK to not be OK,'” remembers Jamieson with emotion. “It was woah – this kid doesn’t want others to go other what he was.”

He founded the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Foundation.

“We feel that music helps people develop skills, self worth,” he explains. “It’s an outlet sometimes when they’re in tough times.”

The organization provides free instruments and lessons to teens like Kaden: “This got me to learn something new which was a lot of fun, to meet new people.”

And, also adults like Joe Leck: “I escaped my family quite literally and when I saw the post on Facebook, it caught my attention.”

He wishes he’d found the foundation earlier to help combat his post traumatic stress syndrome.

But, still, playing guitar and writing music has been cathartic.

“Anytime I’m having a bad day or just not sure what to do with myself, I just pick up my guitar and I just play a few songs and feel a little bit better,” he explains.

Jamieson says, if they can save one life through melody and harmony, then composing this effort is worth it: “Our goal is really to reach as many people as we can and get people talking about it – making it OK to not be OK and talk about it.”

On May 1, the foundation is hosting a Music Fest for Mental Health in Milford, following it’s Coastline Challenge Walk.

Click here for more information.